BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Officers from the Firearms and Tactics Unit saved an intoxicated man who had fallen onto the tracks in a Brooklyn subway station early Saturday morning, officials said.

The 34-year-old man was lying on the tracks of the northbound B and Q lines by 18th Street and Church Avenue near Flatbush when someone flagged the officers for help at around 12:30 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD.

The officers ran to the track and jumped down before lifting the man onto the platform, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A video shows one of the officers sprinting down the platform before the cop and another person pull the man to safety, according to a tweet by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“Proud of these officers for their quick actions — helping a fellow NYer in need,” Sewell said in the tweet.