CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An off-duty New York City probation officer was arrested late Wednesday night in Brooklyn after she allegedly tried to stop NYPD officers from arresting her son who had stolen beer from a local shop, police said.

The NYPD said it all happened around 11 p.m. after police officers witnessed the probation officer’s 26-year-old son steel beer from a store in the Canarsie neighborhood.

The alleged thief fled to his Rockaway Parkway home, where he lives with his mother, while the officers gave chase, following him to the house, authorities said.

Once at the home, the 47-year-old off-duty probation officer closed the door on the cops and even strangled one of them, police said.

The mother, identified as Swan Williams, and her adult son were both placed under arrest, according to authorities. The son was not immediately identified.

Williams will face charges including two counts of assault on a police officer, as well as four counts of obstructing government administration, the NYPD said.

The officer who was assaulted was treated at a nearby hospital and released, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).