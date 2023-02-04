BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the head during a robbery in Brooklyn Saturday evening, law enforcement sources said.

The off-duty officer was trying to purchase a car when he was robbed and shot around 7 p.m. near Ruby Street and Dumont Avenue in The Hole area, sources told PIX11 News. The officer was reported in grave condition.

Hundreds of officers responded to the area to search for the gunman after the shooting, including FBI and ATF agents. No arrests have been made, as of Saturday night.

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are scheduled to brief the media about the shooting around 10:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.