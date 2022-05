FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was injured when he crashed his electric bicycle in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

The officer was riding his e-bike in Flatbush at Clarendon Road and East 31st Street when he swerved to avoid an accident and hit a parked car at 3:55 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The officer suffered head injuries and was hospitalized after the crash. He is expected to survive, authorities said.