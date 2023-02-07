The scene in Brooklyn where an off-duty NYPD officer was shot on Feb. 4, 2023. (PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD officer died on Tuesday, days after he was shot while off duty in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources said.

Adeed Fayaz, a five-year veteran of the department, was critically injured Saturday during an attempted robbery. He spent days in the hospital fighting for his life. Mayor Eric Adams earlier on Tuesday said he was hopeful the 26-year-old officer would pull through.

“The family’s advised on whatever medical decision they want to make. But we’re hopeful,” he said.

Police arrested Randy Jones, 38, in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.