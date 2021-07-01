Police on the scene after an off-duty NYPD officer was attacked by a group of men in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, June 30, 2021, according to authorities. (Citizen App)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn fired his weapon after a group of men started beating him up following a dispute Wednesday night, according to police.

Authorities said the off-duty officer got out of his personal car just before 10 .m. near the corner of Rogers Avenue and Martense Street, in the Flatbush area.

He got into a dispute with a group of six to eight men, which turned physical when the group allegedly started to beat the man up, police said.

The Daily News reported the dispute came when the off-duty officer confronted the group as they were setting off illegal fireworks. The NYPD could not confirm this information.

During the attack, the officer took out his gun and fired a single shot, but nobody was struck or injured by the bullet, police said.

The off-duty cop also fell and cut his hand during the altercation, officials said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured, according to police.

No arrests were made in the attack.

