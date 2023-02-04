BROOKLYN, NY. (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested Saturday after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk and then fired his weapon, police said.

Efrain Alejandro, 29, crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Alejandro then proceeded to menace a man and fire his gun, which hit another unoccupied vehicle, police said. The man then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Alejandro was charged with assault, menacing and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.