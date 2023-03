BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An off-duty FDNY EMT is accused of grabbing a 33-year-old woman’s breast in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

Richard J. Miller, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with forcible touching and sexual abuse, according to the NYPD.

The location of the alleged incident is unknown and it remained unclear if Miller knew the victim, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

No further information was immediately available.