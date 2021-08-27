Obama portraits make their way to Brooklyn Museum

Groundbreaking portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have arrived at the Brooklyn Museum.

It’s the second stop of their five-city tour, organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

For the first time, these portraits are available for public viewing. The first stop was Chicago. Now on their second stop, they’ll be at the Brooklyn Museum through Oct. 24 before visiting Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston.

COVID safety protocols are strictly enforced. The museum requires those 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination for entry. And everyone must wear a mask while indoors.

These historic paintings document two unprecedented occasions: the election of the first Black president of the United States, and the selection of the first Black artists to receive the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s commission for portraits of a president or first lady.

In addition to seeing the display up close, visitors can also learn about the creative process of artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, and the symbolism behind each work of art.

In honor of the opening of the Obama portraits, the museum is hosting an outdoor celebration this Saturday and it’s free to the public. However, if you to see the exhibition you must reserve a ticket online. For more information visit https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/