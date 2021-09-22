NYU student shot by stray bullet near Brooklyn campus: school

Brooklyn

Police on the scene after a New York University student, 19, was struck by a stray bullet by the school’s Downtown Brooklyn campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, according to the NYPD and the school. (Citizen App)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A New York University student was recovering Wednesday morning after being struck by a stray bullet near the school’s Brooklyn campus Tuesday afternoon, according to police and the school.

The NYPD said gunfire erupted just after 3 p.m and the 19-year-old man was struck while standing in front of 6 MetroTech Center in Downtown Brooklyn, home to NYU’s School of Engineering.

NYU confirmed in a statement on their website that one of their students was “injured by a stray bullet or a ricochet.”

The school said the student was able to make it inside one of the NYU buildings after being shot, where he was attended to by emergency responders and taken to the hospital.

Police said the teen’s injuries were not life threatening.

“We are deeply concerned about the well-being of the injured student; the thoughts of the NYU community are with him, as our profound wishes that his injuries are not too serious and his recovery will be swift. The University is sending personnel to the hospital to offer support and has been in touch with the student’s family,” the NYU statement said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Coincidentally, police also said there was another shooting nearby around the same time Tuesday. The NYPD said the two shootings were not connected.

In this shooting, authorities said a 27-year-old man was wounded near Jay and York streets around 3:15 p.m. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.

