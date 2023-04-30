Police are asking for help to identify a man who was found unconscious in Brooklyn, police said. (NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Do you know this man? Police ask for help identifying a man found unconscious in Brooklyn. on Sunday.

Around 8:30 a.m., the man was found in front of 3664 Nostrand Avenue. He was unresponsive to officials and was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The man is around 5’8″ to 5’10” in his late 40s to early 50s with a heavy build and short, salt-and-pepper hair. The man also has a tattoo of what police describe as a bird on his left forearm. Police said the man is known to hang around Avenue W and Nostrand Avenue.

