CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A police van fatally hit a man in Brooklyn Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

The 53-year-old victim was standing within the center median of Eastern Parkway when he was hit by a police van driven by an officer who was traveling westbound on Eastern Parkway beyond the intersection of Schenectady Avenue, officials said.

The victim, who was found with severe body trauma, was taken to a hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead by authorities. Investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.