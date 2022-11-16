BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An NYPD traffic agent was shoved to the ground and punched while issuing a parking summons in Brooklyn Monday, police said.

The agent was writing the summons for a vehicle in front of 1602 Ave. Z when he was attacked by an unknown man at around 1 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the head and body multiple times. The agent was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Prior to the assault, an NYPD video shows the agent and the suspect exchanging words before the man flicks the cop’s hat off his head and the agent threatens to punch the man. While the two are barking at each other, the suspect throws the first punch and the two begin brawling on the sidewalk before ending up on the hood of a car, the video shows.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle that was issued the summons. The suspect is about 40 years old, approximately 5-foot-9, and 190 pounds with short black hair.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).