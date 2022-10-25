BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two people wanted in connection to a Bedford-Stuyvesant shooting that saw a 70-year-old woman struck by a stray bullet, releasing surveillance images of the pair.

The victim was on Fulton Street near Tompkins Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Monday when an argument between two other people nearby erupted into gunfire, authorities said. A stray round struck the woman in the left thigh, as the shooter fled on a blue moped last seen northbound on Tompkins, officials said.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in what police described as stable condition. Police said that she was not the intended target. No other injuries were reported.

The NYPD has released surveillance images of two people wanted for questioning in the incident.

The shooting was one of two incidents Monday in which women were struck by stray bullets in New York City, the other coming hours later when a pregnant 19-year-old was hit in the leg in Manhattan, according to police. That woman was also listed in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).