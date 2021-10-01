NYPD searches for woman after Brooklyn man wakes up with more than $50k in items missing

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A man fell asleep in his Brooklyn home one night with a woman there and woke up the next day with the woman and $52,450 in property missing, police said Friday.

The victim became dizzy after he had a drink inside his apartment, located near Ocean Avenue and Avenue M, on Aug. 18, officials said. He fell asleep and didn’t wake up until the next day.

A woman who’d been in his apartment with him was gone along with two of his Rolex watches, a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle cologne, police said. All together, the stolen items were valued at around $52,450.

Police asked for help identifying the woman, who’s believed to be in her 20s. She has a slim build and blonde, medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a black tight short dress and has a half-sleeve tattoo on left arm of a female and a mirror.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).