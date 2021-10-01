NYPD searches for woman after Brooklyn man wakes up with more than $50k in items missing

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police asked for help identifying this woman (NYPD)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A man fell asleep in his Brooklyn home one night with a woman there and woke up the next day with the woman and $52,450 in property missing, police said Friday.

The victim became dizzy after he had a drink inside his apartment, located near Ocean Avenue and Avenue M, on Aug. 18, officials said. He fell asleep and didn’t wake up until the next day.

A woman who’d been in his apartment with him was gone along with two of his Rolex watches, a Louis Vuitton bag and a bottle cologne, police said. All together, the stolen items were valued at around $52,450.

Police asked for help identifying the woman, who’s believed to be in her 20s. She has a slim build and blonde, medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a black tight short dress and has a half-sleeve tattoo on left arm of a female and a mirror.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Community advocates want repairs, renovations for Red Hook parks

Brooklyn-based sisters share Hispanic culture through new book

Stolen school bus taken for joyride

38 years after mom left baby daughter, PIX11 and the Web reunite them

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

Brooklyn mom who lost son in bus stop shooting writes children's book on grief

More Brooklyn

Crime

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

Police activity in Bayonne, Jersey City after chase, shots fired in NJ

5 shot in police-involved shooting in Inwood

5 shot, including gunman, in police-involved shooting in Manhattan: officers

Machete attack in NJ Walmart: Man slashed in head, police say

Man attempted to storm cockpit while on JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter