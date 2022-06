BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday.

Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.

Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing and harassment.