CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Authorities rescued a wallaby from the Coney Island Boardwalk Friday night, police said.

The NYPD responded to reports of a person with a wallaby on the boardwalk and took the animal, police said. The wallaby was then sent to the Animal Care Center of New York.

The individual was given a summons for possession of a wild marsupial, police said.

Wallabies are small, pouched marsupials that belong to a small group of animals called macropods, mostly found in Australia and New Guinea, according to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.