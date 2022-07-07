DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Investigators released surveillance images late Wednesday of two suspects in the gunpoint robbery of an aide to Mayor Eric Adams.

The 33-year-old victim, believed to be a member of the mayor’s press team, was walking near York Street and Hudson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when two muggers shoved him to the ground, according to police.

The robbers, one of whom displayed a gun, snatched the victim’s wallet and two cellphones, then fled into the nearby Farragut Houses development, authorities said. Police have previously said that one of the crooks fled on a Citi Bike. Officials said that the victim declined medical attention.

In a statement after the incident, mayoral Press Secretary Fabien Levy said that the mugging underscores the need to get guns and criminals off of city streets.

“Chris works hard for the city every day, and he deserves to be safe while conducting his job, just like every other New Yorker,” Levy wrote in the emailed statement, referring to the victim. “Public safety has been Mayor Adams’ top priority since day one and that is why the NYPD is working diligently every day to reduce crime.

“As the mayor said today, he wants results as quickly as possible, and while we have seen progress over the last few months — taking more than 3,000 guns off the streets and reducing shootings and homicides by double digits — there is no overnight fix,” Levy continued. “New York City employees are city residents, and we will do everything in our power to keep all New Yorkers safe.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).