CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn is being investigated by the NYPD as a possible hate crime.

A 55-year-old man was struck by a hit-run driver while walking on Albany Avenue and Union Street on Friday around 5:05 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver, after making a left turn on Albany Avenue, slammed into the victim and then drove away.

First responders transported the victim to a local area hospital, and he is expected to survive, authorities said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has been notified of the incident. Police did not specify why the Hate Crimes Task Force was involved in the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.