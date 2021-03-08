NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Two NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn on Sunday night “narrowly avoided being killed,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday.

The officers responded to a 911 call for a man shot inside of a Hawthorne Street building near Flatbush Avenue around 9 p.m., police said. A bullet lodged in one officer’s bulletproof vest. Another bullet grazed an officer’s left shin.

“Your police officers have only split-seconds to make life & death decisions — and we see it far too often,” Shea tweeted. “One officer’s vest was struck once, another was grazed — both are lucky to be alive.”

The cops — three officers and a sergeant — were headed single file up a narrow stairway in the building when they confronted the alleged shooter, Chief Rodney Harrison said. Video shows them asking Abdur Rashid Ridhwaan, who was wearing a blanket over his shoulders, about the 911 call.

After a brief conversation, Ridhwaan allegedly pulled a .38 caliber revolver out from under the blanket, Harrison said. Officers took out their service weapons and repeatedly told the man to drop his gun.

Ridhwaan ignored them and allegedly fired three times at the officers, who were about 10 feet away.

The officer who was closest instinctively turned to the side and was able to avoid a direct impact, Harrison said. A bullet struck the magnet of his body-worn camera before it lodged in his bulletproof vest. The second officer struck was the cop who was furthest away from the gunman.

An officer fired seven times and the sergeant fired 17 times at Ridhwaan, but none of their shots hit him, Chief Kevin Maloney said.

The officers requested the Emergency Services Unit respond after Ridhwaan barricaded himself inside his apartment with his roommate of more than a year, officials said.

Officers were able to safely remove Ridhwaan from the apartment about an hour after the initial 911 call.

Police arrested Ridhwaan, 44, on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment.

His roommate — the initial victim from the 911 call — had been shot in both legs, police said. Ridhwaan and his roommate were both taken to hospitals.

Officers recovered a revolver, a rifle and a shotgun in the apartment, officials said.

NYPD officials lamented the frequency of police-involved shootings in the city. They were thankful Sunday night’s incident wasn’t worse.

“By the grace of God, our heroic officers will be going home,” Chief Harrison said.