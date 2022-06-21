BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Body camera video shows the harrowing moment NYPD officers saved a woman who fell onto subway tracks after suffering a medical episode.

Officers from the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn were walking around on their daily transit inspection on Monday when they witnessed the incident unfold in front of them. The woman was walking along the edge of the platform when she suddenly stopped and tumbled over the edge onto the tracks.

One of the officers quickly jumped down onto the tracks and helped lift the woman back onto the platform. The incident happened just minutes before a train rolled into the station, according to the NYPD.

Watch the bodycam footage in the video above.