FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was dragged before his gun accidentally went off while he was trying to arrest a driver in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.

Authorities were responding to a fight near Snyder and Bedford avenues in Flatbush just before 4 a.m. when a man told them the suspect had pointed a gun at him, according to the NYPD.

Officers then found the suspect in his car close to the scene. The officer had his weapon drawn when he reached into the vehicle before the suspect drove off, dragging the cop, police said. The officer’s gun then accidentally discharged, police said. No one was hit.

The suspect drove off and remained at large, authorities said. A description of the vehicle was not available.

The cop was taken to the hospital with a minor shoulder injury.

