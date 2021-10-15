Off-duty NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu being taken into custody after allegedly shooting her girlfriend and another woman in their Brooklyn home on Oct. 13, 2021. (PIX11 News)

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer has been hit with murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing her estranged girlfriend’s new companion and wounding her ex in a deadly double shooting Wednesday at their Brooklyn home, according to police.

The NYPD early Friday said Officer Yvonne Wu, 31, had been charged with murder and attempted murder. The charges come after Wu confessed to the shootings when cops arrived on the scene Wednesday evening, according to officials.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to PIX11 that Wu had been suspended after her arrest. She has been on the fore for more than five years.

Cops were called to the Bensonhurst home around 5 p.m. and discovered Wu outside, who was calm, collected and “forthcoming” while telling the responding officers she had shot someone inside the house, authorities said at the time.

Police found the two wounded victims inside: Jamie Liang, 24, had been shot in the chest, while Wu’s former girlfriend, 23, had a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

EMS rushed both women to an area hospital, where Liang was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe campaign has been setup to help Liang’s family with funeral arrangements after the Staten Island woman’s unexpected death.

The second victim remained hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Watch Anthony DiLorenzo’s report from Thursday morning on the deadly double shooting: