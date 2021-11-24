NYPD officer suffers broken ankle during Brooklyn traffic stop: Police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of an incident where an NYPD officer was struck and injured by another vehicle, Nov. 24, 2021 (PIX11/Ken Evseroff).

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A driver suspected of stealing a Jeep struck an officer with the car Wednesday, breaking the officer’s ankle, police said.

The officer was reported struck at approximately 6:20 p.m., police said. Officials said police were investigating illicit activity in Brooklyn when the officer pulled over a silver Jeep Cherokee near East 82nd Street and Farragut Road.

When the officer ran the vehicle’s license plates, they discovered that the vehicle was listed as stolen. And when the officer tried to stop the driver, the drive proceeded to drive away — striking the officer and breaking their ankle in the process.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The suspect has not been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

