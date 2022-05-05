CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed and the perpetrator was shot in the leg in Coney Island on Thursday, sources said.

The two were involved in some kind of dispute when the suspect stabbed the officer, sources said. The officer responded by shooting the stabber in the leg.

The suspect was taken into police custody, sources said. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident reportedly happened near the New York Aquarium and the NYPD’s 60 precinct building. Police asked people to avoid the area around West 8th Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue as the investigation continued.

People were advised to expect emergency vehicles in the area. Pedestrians and drivers should use alternate routes when traveling in the area, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.