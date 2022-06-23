An NYPD officer was shot in the arm in Brownsville, Brooklyn on June 23, 2022. (Credit: CitizenApp)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A police officer was shot in the arm Thursday night, police said.

The area of Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street was blocked off for an investigation, according to a tweet. Emergency vehicles were also expected at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to police. Mayor Eric Adams will visit the officer at that hospital, his press secretary wrote.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.