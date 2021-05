BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, the department said Wednesday night.

The shooting took place near Broadway and Madison Street, though an official location has not yet been confirmed.

Officials also issued an advisory to avoid the area of Macon Street and Howard Avenue in nearby Stuyvesant Heights.

Details were scarce Wednesday night.

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation avoid the area of Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/b7zHMckP6P — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 13, 2021

Information regarding potential suspects or arrests was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.