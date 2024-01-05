EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – An NYPD officer shot and wounded a suspect during a struggle in Brooklyn Friday, law enforcement sources said.

The incident happened near Liberty and Georgia avenues in East New York around 11:50 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A warrant squad officer attempted to pull over a vehicle with a wanted suspect inside, sources said. The suspect attempted to flee, and a struggle ensued with the officer, according to sources. The officer shot the suspect in the leg during the struggle, sources said.

The suspect was hospitalized and is expected to survive, sources said. The officer sustained minor injuries, according to sources.

