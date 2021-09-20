NYPD officer seen on illegal dirt bike in Brooklyn suspended without pay

Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — The NYPD suspended an officer seen, in uniform, on an illegal dirt bike in Brooklyn, officials said Monday.

Social media posts showed the woman with a grin on her face as she rode on the bike on Banker Street.

Police have been cracking down on dirt bike usage, especially after a boy was struck by one in a Queens parking lot.

Just days ago, two heavy bulldozers ran over about 50 confiscated dirt bikes, ATVs and scooters. The bulldozers then backed up and ran over them again.

“We mean business,” Mayor de Blasio said. “We want to be very clear to anyone out there who has an illegal dirt bike: don’t even think about it, because the NYPD will find it and will crush it. These bikes are dangerous.”

