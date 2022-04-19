CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD placed an officer on modified duty in connection with his alleged role in a Monday shooting, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot once in the arm by an armed individual who fled the Avenue L scene, police said. The man was treated at a hospital and released.

Witnesses “told detectives they believed one individual involved in the dispute was an off-duty New York City Police Officer,” an NYPD spokesperson said. Officials identified the officer and obtained his weapon to compare it to ballistic evidence recovered at the scene. Police had recovered a 9mm shell casing while investigating.

Because of the possible officer involvement, the case was turned over to the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau and the Force Investigation Division, officials said. They’re working with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. Detectives continued a search for witnesses and surveillance video in the area.