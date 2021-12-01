A suspect taken into custody after an NYPD officer’s foot was run over by a car fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News via LLN NYC)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer fired their weapon when another cop had their foot ran over by a possibly stolen car fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Cozine avenues, in the East New York section.

Officers pulled over the car when they realized it was a car that had been reported missing, the NYPD said.

The driver of the car stepped on the gas and fled, running over one officer’s foot, according to police.

The other officer on the scene fired their weapon, discharging one round, but not striking anything or anyone, the NYPD said.

The vehicle and suspect behind the wheel were later apprehended in a neighboring precinct, according to police.

Both officers on the scene were taken to an area hospital, one for the foot injuries and the other for ringing in their ear, authorities said.