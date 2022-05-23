CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The alleged actions of an NYPD officer are “shocking,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Monday. The 16-year veteran of the force, Larry Veldemar, allegedly punched, pistol whipped and shot a man outside of a Brooklyn lounge on April 18.

“After a review of all the evidence in this case, a Grand Jury returned an indictment charging this defendant with attempted murder and other charges,” Gonzalez said. “The fact that this defendant is a police officer makes his alleged actions all the more shocking. We will now seek to hold him accountable for his actions.”

According to Gonzalez, the off-duty officer got into an argument inside a Canarsie restaurant and lounge on April 18. When another man, 32, tried to calm Valdemar down, he allegedly became irate.

Valdemar allegedly left and stood outside the club afterward, waiting for the victim to leave. When the victim walked past Valdemar at about 12:45 a.m., the District Attorney’s Office said Valdemar accosted him and followed him to the corner of the street.

When the two reached the corner, Valdemar allegedly punched the victim in the face. When the victim attempted to fight back, Valdemar allegedly pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped the man. The gun allegedly went off once, at which point the off-duty officer fled the scene.

Valdemar could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He’s charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related counts.