EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD officer has been suspended after he allegedly shot at a man while off duty and driving. It allegedly happened because the officer was having an affair with a married woman, and the person he shot at was her husband, sources told PIX11 News.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a gray BMW shoot out of the window, allegedly aiming for a black Smart car driving behind it. The shooter is allegedly NYPD officer Kevin Marcial, a 16-year veteran with the department, and the driver of the Smart car is the husband of a woman Marcial is allegedly having an affair with, sources said.

The husband apparently found out about the alleged affair, sources said. On Thursday evening, the husband followed the officer in his car, but things escalated when Marcial fired his weapon while driving on Sutter Avenue and Junius Street in East New York, Brooklyn, sources said.

After being shot at, the husband walked into Police Service Area 2 to let officers know what happened. He gave the officers a plate number and Marcial’s full name, sources said. Officers from Police Service Area 2 went to the scene and found a single shell casing that confirmed what the husband said, sources said.

Marcial is assigned to the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway, Queens. Hours after the shooting Thursday night, Marcial walked into a police precinct with his attorney to tell his side of the story, sources said.

A spokesperson for the NYPD released this statement about the incident: “The incident is under investigation by Internal Affairs and the Force Investigation Division. The officer is currently suspended. The investigation is ongoing.”

While suspended, Marcial’s gun has been taken away as well as his benefits. He could also face criminal charges.