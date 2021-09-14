NYPD: Man charged with murder in 4-year-old boy’s Brooklyn death

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — Police charged a man with murder in a Brooklyn boy’s death, officials said Tuesday.

Jerimiah Johnson was in a relationship with the 4-year-old boy’s mother, an NYPD spokesman said. He was also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

A woman flagged down two officers on patrol near the Gowanus Houses early Sunday and told them her child was unconscious in the apartment.

The boy’s 6-year-old brother, who was taken to the hospital for observation, told neighbors that he and his younger sibling were attacked by their stepdad, officials said. The neighbors told police what the boy had said.

The children’s mother was unharmed.

An NYPD official on Tuesday said the man’s relationship to the boy wasn’t immediately clear; Johnson may have just been dating the child’s mother.

Johnson was also hospitalized Sunday and remained there Tuesday evening.

