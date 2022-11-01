EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police shot a man in the leg in Brooklyn Tuesday, NYPD officials said.

The shooting happened in East New York in the 200 block of New Lots Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was taken to a hospital after police shot him. His condition is unknown at this time. No officers were injured in the incident, according to the NYPD.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The NYPD asked the public to avoid the area of New Lots Avenue and Snediker Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.