BROOKLYN (PIX11) — NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office charged 32 alleged gang members from rival gangs in connection with 19 shootings, including one that injured a 3-year-old girl as she left day care. Two people died because of the shootings.

“With this successful takedown we aim to incapacitate two violent gangs that have terrorized parts of Brownsville for too long,” DA Eric Gonzalez said. “Their senseless and indiscriminate gun violence upended the sense of safety for many residents and wounded a number of innocent bystanders, including a 3-year-old-girl who was leaving her day care center.”

Daleek Habersham allegedly shot the child on March 25, officials said. The girl, who was holding her dad’s hand, was shot in the shoulder. Habersham allegedly shared a screenshot of news coverage the next day.

“Did bad,” he wrote, according to authorities.

The DA’s office said there are 106 charges being filed against 13 alleged WOOO members and 19 alleged CHOO members. They include second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, attempted first degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

NYPD Captain Ryan Gilis, a 15-year veteran, was part of Tuesday’s takedown. He and other officers had investigated for about two years.

“These individuals that we investigated in these gang conspiracy case that we did are not your typical people going to a 9-to-5 job, worried about ‘hey, how am I going to make a buck?’ These people wake up in the morning and the one thought is ‘how am I going to eliminate my opposition?’ It’s troublesome,” he said. “They don’t care who gets in the way, they don’t care where they do it. They just want to eliminate the opposition by any means necessary.”

The gangs operate out of a number of housing complexes in Brownsville. Their rivalry and proximity led to “consistent and frequent violence,” officials said.

On July 5, 2020, Corey Henry, an alleged CHOO member, has been accused of fatally shooting WOOO member Jahrell Gause, authorities said. On July 12, 2022, alleged CHOO member Shakur Bartley allegedly fatally shot WOOO member Tyrie McLaughlin.

Alleged WOOO Members

Errol Everett, 36 Elijah Griffith, 23 Dionte Gibb, 24 Baramus Temple, 23 Lawrence Cook, 22 George Rosario, 23 Jared Lambson, 18 Avante Stephen, 22 Tyler Hodges, 19 Christian Graham, 20 Denus Sanders, 24 Davvion Thompson, 23 Travon Murphy, 22

Alleged CHOO Members

Pernell Brown, 21 Roleke Green, 20 Jaylen Clark, 21 Juvaun Delfyette, 19 Paul Moore, 22 Lamont Lockett, 19 Isaiah Feliciano, 22 Jaylen Ortiz, 18 Daleek Habersham, 23 Princess Chambers, 22 Corey Henry, 20 Anthony McCrae, 24 Bryan Rodriguez, 21 Shakur Bartley, 25 Levi Alexis, 21 Franklin McClain, 20 Deandru Jones, 23 Jaevon King, 21 Joel Mentore, 19