NYPD cruiser involved in crash with 2 vehicles in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An NYPD cruiser appeared to have crashed into two parked vehicles in Brooklyn on Jan. 12, 2021 (AIR11)

HOMECREST, Brooklyn – An NYPD cruiser appeared to have crashed into two vehicles on a Brooklyn street Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue S and Coney Island Avenue, according to FDNY authorities.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries, authorities said.

The NYPD vehicle appeared to have crashed into two parked vehicles on the street, footage obtained by AIR11 shows.

Footage shows the NYPD vehicle and white car with frontal damage, and a gray SUV with side damage.

It was not immediately known if people were inside the vehicles.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

90-year-old Brooklyn public housing tenant keeps notebook detailing heat issues

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Winter weather advisory in effect as temperatures dip below freezing

Dangerous, icy conditions possible as temperatures dip

NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

‘No. 1 priority’: NYPD busts gangs in push to curb violence

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter