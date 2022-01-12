NYPD cruiser involved in crash with 2 vehicles in Brooklyn

An NYPD cruiser appeared to have crashed into two parked vehicles in Brooklyn on Jan. 12, 2021 (AIR11)

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue S and Coney Island Avenue, according to FDNY authorities.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries, authorities said.

The NYPD vehicle appeared to have crashed into two parked vehicles on the street, footage obtained by AIR11 shows.

Footage shows the NYPD vehicle and white car with frontal damage, and a gray SUV with side damage.

It was not immediately known if people were inside the vehicles.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.