Police on the scene after an NYPD officer was shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Dec. 21, 2022, sources say. (Credit: AIR11)

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot in the foot while responding to a possible domestic violence call in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident started at 277 Gates Ave., near Franklin Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said. The officer was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams.

Officials were expected to offer updates on the incident Wednesday morning.

AIR11 was over the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning.

