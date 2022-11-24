NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way.

Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. She was joined by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and other volunteers.

“This is something I’ve done over the years, volunteering,” Sewell said. “I think it’s important to connect with our communities but also to show how grateful we are for their partnership.”

Sewell said she’s thankful for her family, the men and women of the NYPD and the people of New York City. She’s also thankful shootings and murders are down.

“We know we have a lot more to do, she said. “We know we want to make sure people feel safe in the city.”