Emergency personnel and onlookers at the scene of a police car collision in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Aug. 11, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD vehicles collided Thursday night in Sheepshead Bay, sending four officers to the hospital, authorities said.

The officers were responding to a reported crime in progress around 9:40 p.m. when their cars crashed into each other near Avenue Z and East 24th Street, officials said.

First responders rushed four officers to an area hospital, though none was believed to be seriously injured.

Further details were not immediately available about the reported crime to which the officers were responding.