DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two NYPD officers are lucky to be alive Monday morning after a crash in Brooklyn sent their squad car into a pole, where it burst into flames.
The crash happened at 65th Street and Eighth Avenue in Dyker Heights around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The officers were on patrol when they were called to a report of a fight.
The officers headed to the scene with their lights and sirens on when a speeding BMW SUV did not yield and slammed into the police vehicle at the intersection, according to the NYPD. The crash sent the patrol car into a pole at the corner and the vehicle burst into flames.
The two officers managed to escape with minor injuries. They were treated at a hospital.
The 39-year-old driver of the SUV initially fled the scene but then returned, police said. She was taken into custody and charges were expected to be filed, per authorities.