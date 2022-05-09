DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two NYPD officers are lucky to be alive Monday morning after a crash in Brooklyn sent their squad car into a pole, where it burst into flames.

The crash happened at 65th Street and Eighth Avenue in Dyker Heights around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The officers were on patrol when they were called to a report of a fight.

The officers headed to the scene with their lights and sirens on when a speeding BMW SUV did not yield and slammed into the police vehicle at the intersection, according to the NYPD. The crash sent the patrol car into a pole at the corner and the vehicle burst into flames.

The two officers managed to escape with minor injuries. They were treated at a hospital.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV initially fled the scene but then returned, police said. She was taken into custody and charges were expected to be filed, per authorities.

The charred remains of an NYPD vehicle following a fiery crash in Brooklyn on May 9, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)