NYPD arrests man in Brooklyn NYCHA rooftop death

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 44-year-old homeless man Saturday on murder charges in a Brooklyn man’s rooftop death.

Solomon Samuel, 44, was found unconscious and unresponsive on the roof of a Brownsville Houses building on Thursday night, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased.

Samuel’s body was found about half a mile from where he lived on Pitkin Avenue.

Brooks Bailey, 44, allegedly assaulted Samuel before his death, police sources said.

Bailey was charged with murder in Samuel’s death.