NYPD arrests 17 alleged gang members in Brooklyn pre-dawn raids

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — NYPD officers suited up, rolled out and arrested 17 alleged violent gang members in several simultaneous pre-dawn raids on Tuesday.

PIX11 News was there as officials warned the officers to be careful.

“Remember when you go through those doors – every one of these individuals processed a gun or used a gun,” the officers were told in a briefing before the raids.

The alleged gang members were sought for more than a dozen shootings, some of them deadly.

PIX11 News followed along as officers arrived at the Walt Whitman Houses in Fort Greene, where three of the most violent alleged offenders lived. Giovanni Bennett, 17, allegedly fired a gun, striking an innocent college student. Iquan Warlick and George Risher Jr. were allegedly behind a Brooklyn mass shooting.

“These three that came in this morning are the worst of the worst that we brought in,” Deputy Chief John Chell, head of Brooklyn North Detectives, said. “These are the three individuals that ran around our Brooklyn streets with no regard for humanity.”

Warlick was also allegedly involved in the deadly shooting of a college freshman at a bodega.

Police officers listen to a briefing before a raid in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. New York City police arrested 17 suspected gang members Tuesday in early morning raids across Brooklyn, removing from the streets what investigators said were violent thugs responsible for some of the Big Apple’s pandemic-era surge in shootings and homicides. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The arrests were made after a two-year investigation done by the NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The 17 people arrested were all charged as adults, even though most of them are teens, in the 118-count indictment.

Prosecutors said some of the suspects bragged about their crimes on social media. They allegedly waved their guns around and joked about terrorizing people. One video showed a suspect allegedly forcing a gun down the mouth of a small dog.

The 17 suspects are allegedly members of three violent street gangs: FNO, PPP and YAWAH. The gangs are known collectively as YPF.