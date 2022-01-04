Suspect shot in NYPD-involved shooting near Canarsie Dollar Tree, Urgent Care

Brooklyn

Police are scene in Canarsie on Jan. 4, 2022 (Citizen)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A suspect was shot Tuesday night in an NYPD-involved shooting in Canarsie, police said.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area because of police activity.

Video from the scene near East 96th Street and Schneck Street shows a large police presence and a person on a stretcher by a Dollar Tree and an Urgent Care.

People were advised to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the area.

The FDNY received a call about the shooting around 5 p.m.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

