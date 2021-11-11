NYPD: Police-involved shooting closes eastbound Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, jamming traffic

EAST ORANGE, NJ --- A New Jersey man who claims he's the father of missing 14-year-old JaShyah Moore posted on Facebook Thursday that he tried to help her find a missing debit card before the girl's mother sent her out again to search for it.

"I appreciate the media reporting my daughter missing but they got it twisted," Omar Muze wrote on Facebook. "I am not a family friend and I am not the older man, I am her father."