NYPD: Police-involved shooting closes eastbound Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, jamming traffic

BROOKLYN — A police-involved shooting closed the eastbound Belt Parkway Thursday at the start of rush hour, officials said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately clear.

The roadway was closed at Cropsey Avenue.

Officials advised drivers to consider alternative routes.

Video from the scene showed several NYPD vehicles and an ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

