CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) —New York City’s Luna Park will be celebrating its 120th year in Coney Island when the iconic spot opens on Friday.

The season promises some new rides and attractions with a few surprises sprinkled throughout the year. The park will have four new mega attractions this season, including a roller coaster for younger kids and a water flume, according to Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International.

“Nothing beats the beautiful scenery with the ocean views and the city’s energy,” Zamperla said.”It’s the one and only Luna Park and the one and only Coney Island.”

The weekend celebrations include the christening of the Coney Island Cyclone, which is celebrating its 96th birthday. The first 96 fans will ride for free and get a free egg cream. The park’s annual Donation Day will be on Sunday. The proceeds of the day’s sales will go to various children’s charities.

Luna Park will be open daily during spring break, from April 7th through April 16th, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Memorial Day. After that, the park will be open daily until Labor Day.

Admission is free and rides start at $3. For more information about the park, visit the website.

“Nothing says fun in the sun like a trip to Coney Island, and the opening of the amusement district sends a beacon to New Yorkers: summer is coming!” NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue said.