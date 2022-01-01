NYC’s first baby of 2022 born at midnight in Brooklyn hospital

BROOKLYN – A baby girl born as the clock struck 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day became New York City’s public health system’s first baby of 2022.

Leyla Gessel Tzunun Garcia was born at exactly 12 a.m. NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island, according to the city’s public health system.

Leyla, who weighed in at 7 lbs., 6.3 oz and measured at 19.5 inches, was born to parents Irma Garcia and German Tzunun of Brooklyn.

She is their first child.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island also welcomed the city’s first baby of the year in 2020 and 2021.

New York City’s public health care system delivers about 16,000 babies annually, with 1,120 at H+H/Coney Island.

