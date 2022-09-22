A NYCHA employee and another man were injured in a shooting at the Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn on Sept. 22, 2022. (PIX11)

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A New York City Housing Authority employee in Brooklyn was an unintended victim of a shooting that injured another man as well on Thursday, authorities said.

A 33-year-old NYCHA groundskeeper at the Red Hook Houses was hit in the leg when gunfire erupted Thursday morning.

The groundskeeper was across the street when the shooting happened but was hit by a stray bullet, officials said. He is expected to survive his injury.

A 52-year-old man – who police believe was the intended target – was also hit. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

It’s unclear if the 52-year-old man also opened fire during the shooting. A firearm was found next to him on the ground at the scene, police said.

The NYCHA groundskeeper had started his shift at 10 a.m. and was shot less than an hour later. At least 19 shots were fired, police said.

“It’s very concerning, particularly when you look at the number of shots that were fired. Our NYCHA employee is across the street providing for himself, for his family … and he’s struck,” said Chief Michael Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South. “It could’ve been anyone. It could’ve been a child. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening.”

No one has been arrested for the shooting.

