BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.

New York City Public Schools and the School Construction Authority are planning to use the site at 425 Ovington Ave. in Bay Ridge to house the new high school, according to a Department of Education source and a spokesperson for Councilman Justin Brannan. The seat count and timeline have not yet been publicly announced.

The new building will relieve overcrowding at Telecommunications High School and Fort Hamilton High School, according to the DOE source and the councilman’s spokesperson.

“HUGE NEWS!!! It’s time to give Fort Hamilton & Tele some room to breathe: we are finally building a new public high school in #BayRidge!!!,” Brannan tweeted on Tuesday.