NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City teacher is accused of making sexual comments to multiple female students, police said.

Patrick Longsworth, 51, was arrested Wednesday in Brooklyn and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the NYPD. Longsworth taught at Middle School 136 in Brooklyn and has been reassigned pending an investigation, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Education.

“The behavior described in the allegation is completely unacceptable, and the matter will be fully and thoroughly investigated. If convicted, we will pursue his termination. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students,” the spokesperson said.

Longsworth’s arraignment was pending, as of Thursday afternoon, court records show.